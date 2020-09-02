deGraw, Margaret B. March 4, 1940 - August 30, 2020 Loving wife and mother. Passed away August 30, 2020. Memorial services pending. For more details, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
