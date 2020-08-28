Desmet, Dolores A. September 24, 1934 - August 26, 2020 Survived by husband, Jan. D.; daughters: Renee Desmet, Deanna Desmet-Rhyne (Jim), Michele Desmet, and Robyn Brewington (Mike); grandchildren: Chad, Natalie, Jana, Claire, and Jackson; and great-grandson, Logan. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, August 28th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 29th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Open Door Mission. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
