You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dixon, Rev. Fred Sr.
0 entries

Dixon, Rev. Fred Sr.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Dixon, Rev. Fred Sr. May 21, 1935 - August 9, 2020 Age 85. Retired Pastor. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Elleanor B. Survived by a host of relatives and friends. VIEWING: Wednesday, August 9, from 12Noon-6pm at Roeder 50th Ames Chapel. VIEWING: Thursday, August 20, 9am with 10am SERVICE, at Morning Star Baptist Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Fred Dixon, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert