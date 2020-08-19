Dixon, Rev. Fred Sr. May 21, 1935 - August 9, 2020 Age 85. Retired Pastor. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Elleanor B. Survived by a host of relatives and friends. VIEWING: Wednesday, August 9, from 12Noon-6pm at Roeder 50th Ames Chapel. VIEWING: Thursday, August 20, 9am with 10am SERVICE, at Morning Star Baptist Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Dixon, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.