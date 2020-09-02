Doherty, Gwendolyn Jean February 18, 1933 - August 29, 2020 Gwendolyn Jean Doherty of Bellevue, Nebraska went to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday Aug 29th, 2020 at the age of 87. She passed due to complications of metastasized lung cancer, having courageously survived two previous rounds of breast cancer over the last 20 years. She was born to Albert and Ruth Brunskill Wegner on February 18, 1933 on the family's farm in Section 4, Eagle Township, Sioux County, IA. She received her early education in the local country schools. Gwendolyn Jean Wegner received her college education at Wayne State College earning a teaching degree in Wayne, NE and taught Kindergarten in Hawarden, IA for 2 years. She married Daniel Joseph Doherty on June 17, 1955 and was an Air Force wife for over 22 years while raising three children. Gwen worked for the Bellevue Public School system for over 10 years at Mission Jr. High and Children Have Potential special needs school. She also worked at Harris Technologies and Columban Fathers in Bellevue. She dedicated her love, compassion and energy to nurturing her three children into leaders and teachers, serving as a military wife, and enjoying a life of balance between play and work. Gwen enjoyed the friendships she accumulated while sitting on the bleachers at sporting events and at musicals, chorus concerts, and plays. She especially loved her friends from Book Club and Walking Club in Fontenelle Hills, and those volunteering with her as an usher at the Omaha Symphony. Those who are left to honor her memory include her children Deanna Doherty of Oakland, CA; Jean (Michael) Stutzman of Overland Park, KS; Maj. General Patrick (Diana) Doherty of New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren Jessica (Kevin) Schatz and Alexandra (Kyle) Frahm, and Madeline, Brooke and Grace Doherty. Gwen is also survived by her older brother Creighton Wegner, and her younger sister Audrey (Ellwood) Youngkin. The family is grateful to the teams of Papillion Manor and Endless Journey Hospice for their dedication to Gwen's safety, care and comfort over the last several months. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and risks, there will not be any services at this time. The family welcomes your prayers on Gwen's behalf. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.