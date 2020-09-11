Donlan, John M. August 28, 1953 - September 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Everett (Dorothy) Donlan. Survived by siblings Kathleen Culhane, James (Patricia) Donlan, Gerald (Sue) Donlan, Larry Donlan, Daniel (Eve) Donlan, Kevin (Kris) Donlan, Patricia DeLaCastro, Robert (Teri) Donlan; many nieces and nephews. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Sept 12, at St. Wenceslaus (15353 Pacific St, Omaha) at 10:30am. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name can be made to Franciscan Monastery of St. Clare (22625 Edgewater Road, Omaha, 68022). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha NE | 402-556-2500
