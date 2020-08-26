 Skip to main content
Dounias, Mary
Dounias, Mary June 29, 1928 - August 23, 2020 VISITATION: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 5-7pm, with Trisagion Prayer Service at 6:30pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). ORTHODOX BURIAL SERVICE: Friday, August 28, 2020, 10am, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. Memorials to All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church. To livestream the service and for more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - SOUTHWEST CHAPEL 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Thursday, August 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Aug 27
Prayer Service
Thursday, August 27, 2020
6:30PM-7:00PM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Aug 28
Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
10:00AM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
