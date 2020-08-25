Dounias, Mary June 29, 1928 - August 23, 2020 Age 92, of Omaha. Survived by children Ted (Deb) Hays, Jan (Don) Fuller, Patty (Paul) Krasser, Sally (Bruce) Talbott, and Cheryl (Paul) Glashan; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 5-7pm, with Trisagion Prayer Service at 6:30pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). ORTHODOX BURIAL SERVICE: Friday, August 28, 2020, 10am, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. Memorials to All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church. To livestream the service and for more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
6:30PM-7:00PM
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
