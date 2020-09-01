Dragoun, Donna J. (Quandt) June 9, 1934 - August 29, 2020 Preceded in death by mother and father, Helen and Albert Quandt; daughter, Deborah L. Herndon; son, David P. Dragoun; sisters, Shirley Milhone and Patty Variano; and brother, Albert "Smokey" Quandt. Survived by loving husband of 68 years, Richard E. Dragoun; daughter, Danielle K. Schneekloth; sons, Richard D. Dragoun and Douglas A. Dragoun (Joanna); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, September 1s,t from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 2nd, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th St. in Papillion. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Columbkille Catholic Church, or Town and Country Humane Society. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.