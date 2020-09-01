 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dragoun, Donna J. (Quandt)
0 entries

Dragoun, Donna J. (Quandt)

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Dragoun, Donna J. (Quandt) June 9, 1934 - August 29, 2020 Preceded in death by mother and father, Helen and Albert Quandt; daughter, Deborah L. Herndon; son, David P. Dragoun; sisters, Shirley Milhone and Patty Variano; and brother, Albert "Smokey" Quandt. Survived by loving husband of 68 years, Richard E. Dragoun; daughter, Danielle K. Schneekloth; sons, Richard D. Dragoun and Douglas A. Dragoun (Joanna); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, September 1s,t from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 2nd, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th St. in Papillion. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Columbkille Catholic Church, or Town and Country Humane Society. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert