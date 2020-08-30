 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Draney, Geraldine R. "Gerry"
0 entries

Draney, Geraldine R. "Gerry"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Draney, Geraldine R. "Gerry"

Draney, Geraldine R. "Gerry" March 23, 1925 - July 31, 2020 Geraldine R. "Gerry" Draney, age 95, of Lincoln, NE, passed away July 31, 2020. Born March 23, 1925 in Omaha, NE, to Gerald M. and Helen M. (Best) Drew. Gerry was a graduate of Omaha Benson High School and Doane College. She taught school at Riley Elementary School for two years and was a substitute teacher for Lincoln Public Schools for 13 years. She retired in 1990 as a library assistant after 8+ years for Lincoln City Libraries. Gerry was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church for 60 years. She served as a deacon and belonged to Eastridge Presbyterian Women (EPW), Commodore Mariners, and the church bridge group. She was a member of Star City Toastmaster, TOPS #746, and a volunteer at Bryan West. Family members include her sons, Daniel R. Draney (Mait� Dubourg), Lincoln and Bruce G. (Andrea) Draney, Omaha; son-in-law, Glenn Calvert, Portland, ME; grandchildren: Chris Erisson, Shawn Hicks, Angela Kuehn, James (Orlanda) Vance, Ronda Loring, Heath (Elizabeth) Draney, Jefferson Draney (Megan See) and Adrian Draney; 9 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; cousin, Bud (Anne) Pagel. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; special friend, Ken Olson; and son, Chris. All are welcome to the GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 1pm Friday, September 4, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th Street. Please meet at gate #2. "The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/gerrydraney" Memorials to Doane College (Alpha Pi Epsilon Scholarship Fund, Gamma Phi Iota Scholarship Fund), Eastridge Church (EPW Fund), Tabitha Good House or Lincoln City Libraries. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert