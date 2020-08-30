Draney, Geraldine R. "Gerry" March 23, 1925 - July 31, 2020 Geraldine R. "Gerry" Draney, age 95, of Lincoln, NE, passed away July 31, 2020. Born March 23, 1925 in Omaha, NE, to Gerald M. and Helen M. (Best) Drew. Gerry was a graduate of Omaha Benson High School and Doane College. She taught school at Riley Elementary School for two years and was a substitute teacher for Lincoln Public Schools for 13 years. She retired in 1990 as a library assistant after 8+ years for Lincoln City Libraries. Gerry was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church for 60 years. She served as a deacon and belonged to Eastridge Presbyterian Women (EPW), Commodore Mariners, and the church bridge group. She was a member of Star City Toastmaster, TOPS #746, and a volunteer at Bryan West. Family members include her sons, Daniel R. Draney (Mait� Dubourg), Lincoln and Bruce G. (Andrea) Draney, Omaha; son-in-law, Glenn Calvert, Portland, ME; grandchildren: Chris Erisson, Shawn Hicks, Angela Kuehn, James (Orlanda) Vance, Ronda Loring, Heath (Elizabeth) Draney, Jefferson Draney (Megan See) and Adrian Draney; 9 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; cousin, Bud (Anne) Pagel. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; special friend, Ken Olson; and son, Chris. All are welcome to the GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 1pm Friday, September 4, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th Street. Please meet at gate #2. "The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/gerrydraney" Memorials to Doane College (Alpha Pi Epsilon Scholarship Fund, Gamma Phi Iota Scholarship Fund), Eastridge Church (EPW Fund), Tabitha Good House or Lincoln City Libraries. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225
