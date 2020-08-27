Drucklieb, William Paul March 29, 1962 - August 21, 2020 William Paul Drucklieb, age 58, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE. He was born March 29, 1962, in Red Bank, NJ, and graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in 1980. Although he dropped out of Cornell College, Mount Vernon, IA, in 1981, Bill resumed his pursuit of higher education in 2015 and was awarded an Associate of Arts degree from Bryan University in 2017, allowing him to effect a career change at that time. Bill's mechanical and technical talents served him well in his initial career as a production sound engineer, recording and mixing on-location soundtracks for music videos and feature films, as well as servicing high-end audio recording equipment and recovering data from damaged audio tapes. He was a proud member of the Motion Picture Studio Mechanics Local 52, IATSE Local 42, as he completed audio projects from a company he founded, CinemaSonics, Inc. or Drucklieb Location Sound. Bill relocated from Oceanport, NJ, to Bellevue, NE, in 2017 and, upon completing his AA studies, expanded his career path to provide services as a freelance paralegal. A Rumson, NJ, native who lived most of his life at the Jersey Shore in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, Bill was always happy being on or near the water, whether at the beach or on a boat. His other hobbies included cooking, carpentry, skiing, and working on or driving his beloved 1971 MGB sports car. No matter his focus, Bill was known for making droll observations and for his quick wit. Bill is survived by his loving sisters, Catherine Drucklieb Harris Paulson and Barbara Drucklieb Lemke; his beloved nieces, Cara Lux Ryan (Lemke) and U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Jessica Lemke Lewis (Keith); and his cherished grandniece, Natalie Lewis. No services at this time. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
