Dunn, Jane April 14, 1932 - August 17, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, William Dunn; sister, Kathleen Dalton. Survived by children, Steven Dunn, Patrick Dunn, Terri (Casey) Latta, Daniel (Emily) Dunn, Martha (Marc) Wharton; grandchildren, Paige, Grace, William, Noah, Scarlett, Max, Maeve, Nora, Bridget; great grandchildren, Leio and Paisley. Private Services Saturday 12:30pm at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Siena Francis House or Servants of Mary. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Service information

Aug 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 22, 2020
12:30PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
6905 Blondo Street
Omaha, NE 68104
