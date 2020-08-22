Dunn, Jane April 14, 1932 - August 17, 2020 Private Services Saturday 12:30pm at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Siena Francis House or Servants of Mary. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To send flowers to the family of Jane Dunn, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 22, 2020
12:30PM
12:30PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
6905 Blondo Street
Omaha, NE 68104
6905 Blondo Street
Omaha, NE 68104
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.