Dyer, Berniece C. "Jessie" March 27, 1937 - August 26, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Dyer. Survived by daughter, Diane (Leroy) Munger; son, John "Scott" Dyer; grandchildren, Jack, Lisa, Tara, and Brooke; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Service at Forest Lawn. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
