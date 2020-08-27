 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edelman, Anthony R.
0 entries

Edelman, Anthony R.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Edelman, Anthony R. October 25, 1971 - August 25, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Betty; father, Dennis. Survived by children, Cody (Maggie), Kailey, Kristen and Trever; granddaughter, Annie; brothers and sister, Rick Ryun (Shawna), Tabitha Prichard (Rick), Dennis Nelson (Gaye); many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, August 28th, 10am, West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Edelman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert