Edelman, Anthony R. October 25, 1971 - August 25, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Betty; father, Dennis. Survived by children, Cody (Maggie), Kailey, Kristen and Trever; granddaughter, Annie; brothers and sister, Rick Ryun (Shawna), Tabitha Prichard (Rick), Dennis Nelson (Gaye); many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, August 28th, 10am, West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
