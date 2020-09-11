Edgerton, Randall Age 53, of Bellevue, NE. Graveside services will be at a later date. Condolences can be left at fusselmanallenharvey.com. Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home 413 Elm, Louisville, NE | 402-234-3985
