Ehlers, Irene M. Age 96 - passed away March 28, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Eggert Ehlers. Survived by daughter, Ruth (Don) Pieken; granddaughters, Vicki (Jon) Carlson and Jennie (Paul) Luebbe; and great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Justin and Amy. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 22, at 2pm, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N. 60 Ave., Omaha. Masks required. Memorials to the church.
