 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ehlers, Irene M.
0 entries

Ehlers, Irene M.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Ehlers, Irene M. Age 96 - passed away March 28, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Eggert Ehlers. Survived by daughter, Ruth (Don) Pieken; granddaughters, Vicki (Jon) Carlson and Jennie (Paul) Luebbe; and great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Justin and Amy. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 22, at 2pm, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N. 60 Ave., Omaha. Masks required. Memorials to the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Ehlers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert