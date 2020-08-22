 Skip to main content
Engh, Alfred, M. "Al" April 23, 1928 - August 15, 2020 Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jeanette "Polly" Engh; children, Suzanne (Cecil) Walker, Kurt (Tracey) Engh, Marty Engh, Kraig (Patricia) Engh and Melissa Engh; 9 brothers and sisters and his large extended family. Private family services. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

