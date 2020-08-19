You have permission to edit this article.
Erdem, Rita Rae
Erdem, Rita Rae

Erdem, Rita Rae April 16, 1950 - August 15, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Vivian and Vern Dement. Survived by husband, Gaffar; brothers and sisters-in -law in Turkey; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. INTERMENT: Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Altrusa International of Omaha in care of the funeral home. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

