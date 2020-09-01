 Skip to main content
Erickson, Larry Edwin
Erickson, Larry Edwin July 12, 1944 - August 29, 2020 Survived by sons: Steve Barsell (Sue), Don Young and Larry Erickson (Kelsey); daughters, Carrie Stone (Erik) and Sherry Hermsen (Justin); 18 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; sisters: Sharon Plott (Larry), Linda Von Dollen and Georgia Ross; and brother, Kenneth Erickson Jr. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, September 2nd from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 3rd, 11am, Ralston United Church of Christ (7638 Maywood St.) INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

