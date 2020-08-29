Everett, Roberta E. "Bobbie" December 14, 1924 - August 25, 2020 Preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Everett. Survived by her children, Patty (Chuck) Mason and Mick (Pam) Everett; 8 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren. Private family services were held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
