Everett, Roberta E. "Bobbie"
Everett, Roberta E. "Bobbie"

Everett, Roberta E. "Bobbie" December 14, 1924 - August 25, 2020 Preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Everett. Survived by her children, Patty (Chuck) Mason and Mick (Pam) Everett; 8 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren. Private family services were held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

