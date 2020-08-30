Faur, Patricia L. (Kocol) March 5, 1936 - August 26, 2020 Our loving mother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by husband, Paul; son, Keith; grandson, Nick Rebolloso; parents, Joseph and Stella Kocol; sisters, Eleanor, Rose, Evelyn, Loretta; and brothers, Leko and Richard. Survived by daughters, Kim (Sylvio) Rebolloso, Karen (David) Passaro, and Kristen Kelly; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy (Mervin) Harvey; daughter-in-law Mary Faur; sisters-in-law, Josephine and Aurelia; brother-in-law Pete; many nieces and nephews. Mom was very kind and thoughtful and will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved her. VISITATION begins Monday 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at Mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
