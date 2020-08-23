 Skip to main content
Fausett, Dennis C. November 15, 1945 - August 2, 2020 Survived by his wife, Patricia Fausett; his son, Brian (Rebecca) Fausett; and stepsons, Joseph (Renee) Gannon and Daniel (Pamela) Gannon. MEMORIAL SERVICE (for family members): Saturday, August 29th, at 11am Salvation Army Worship Center, 3738 Cuming St, Omaha. Interment: Wednesday, August 26th, at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Additional information at: www.tributes.com/dennis-fausett

