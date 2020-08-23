Ferney, Joycelyn Keith July 26, 1931 - August 20, 2020 Joycelyn Keith Ferney, 89, of Omaha, passed away on August 20, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska following a severe stroke. Joyce was born on July 26, 1931 in Nampa, Idaho. She was the daughter of the late Silas Anson Keith, a cattle rancher, and Ethel May Smith Keith, a teacher and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her three brothers: Frank Silas Keith, Joseph Merril Keith, and Clark Merrifield Keith, who died in infancy. She grew up in Durkee, Oregon where she attended school at a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Baker High School in nearby Baker, Oregon in 1949. In her mid-40s, she resumed her education, earning a Bachelor's degree in Social Work from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, with a specialization in the area of Gerontology. Joyce was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader. She loved learning new things and expanding her intellectual horizons. She married James Robert Ferney on December 10, 1950. After marriage, she and James "Jim" lived in Baker, Oregon; over the course of Jim's career with Union Pacific Railroad, they moved to Portland, Oregon, The Dalles, Oregon, Salt Lake City, Utah, Omaha, Nebraska, Needham, Massachusetts and Waco, Texas, where Joyce and Jim retired in 1986. She was predeceased by Jim in 1994 and subsequently returned to Omaha in the spring of 2005. Joyce is survived by her three children: Stephen J. Ferney, MD of Southlake, Texas and his wife Sandra, David M. Ferney, MD of Colleyville, Texas his wife, Teri, and Amy Joyce Boesen of Omaha and her husband, Dennis. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Twin great grandchildren due in September would have added two more to her brood and she will surely be smiling in heaven when they are born. Joyce was a member of Presbyterian Church of the Cross and various bible study groups, book clubs and service organizations, including PEO. She was an avid Bridge player and loved dogs, especially her devoted companion in later life, her precious Pomapoo, Crackers. Joyce was much loved by her family and friends. They will forever remember her kind and loving spirit, her strength, intelligence, compassion for others and her elegant style. Joyce was an accomplished china painter, decorator, hostess and cook. She made the world more beautiful. Plans for a Memorial Service are pending due to the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was Joyce's wish to be cremated, with her cremains interred next to husband in Colleyville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in support of Presbyterian Church of the Cross and the PEO Home in Beatrice, Nebraska. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
