Fisher, Alander Cecil 1938 - 2020 Age 82. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Monday, August 24th, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave, with VISITATION 1 hour prior to the Service. INTERMENT in Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of Alander Fisher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.