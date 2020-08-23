 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fisher, Alander Cecil
0 entries

Fisher, Alander Cecil

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Fisher, Alander Cecil

Fisher, Alander Cecil 1938 - 2020 Age 82. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Monday, August 24th, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave, with VISITATION 1 hour prior to the Service. INTERMENT in Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alander Fisher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert