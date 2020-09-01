 Skip to main content
Fonfara, Albert Louis
Fonfara, Albert Louis

Fonfara, Albert Louis

Fonfara, Albert Louis December 12, 1942 - August 1, 2020 Of Eugene, OR, previously Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Eileen Fonfara; brothers, Leo and Terry; and nieces, Shirley Von Dorn and Jill Jacobson. Survived by wife, Marlene; son, Matt (Sami Jo); and granddaughter, McCayla (who was and always will be the love of his life); siblings, Shirley Von Dorn, Eileen Dail (Mark), Mary Allen (Tim), Mike Fonfara (Jeanmarie) of Omaha, Dan Fonfara (Lori)of Lincoln, NE, and Marty Fonfara (Janet) of Anthem, AZ; numerous other family and friends. Private Services were performed at St. Marys Church followed by Interment at RestHaven Memorial Park. To have a memorial tree planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one please go the Sympathy Store. To sign the quest book go to www.registered.com/legacy

