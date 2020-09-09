Fosdick, Norma Jean February 24, 1933 - September 5, 2020 Age 87. Preceded in death by husband, William M. Fosdick, Sr. Survived by children, Athena Dooley (Tom), Cynthia Castonguay (Guy) and William M. "Butch" Fosdick, Jr. (Marcie); grandchildren, Trisha, Jaimie (Mike), Melissa, Dylan, Grant and Allison; great-grandchildren, Breighton, Ethan and Claire. RECEPTION of FRIENDS: Friday, September 11th, 1011am, followed by a MEMORIAL MASS at 11am, both at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Inurnment: La Platte Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging (enoa.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
