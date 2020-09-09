 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fosdick, Norma Jean
0 entries

Fosdick, Norma Jean

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Fosdick, Norma Jean

Fosdick, Norma Jean February 24, 1933 - September 5, 2020 Age 87. Preceded in death by husband, William M. Fosdick, Sr. Survived by children, Athena Dooley (Tom), Cynthia Castonguay (Guy) and William M. "Butch" Fosdick, Jr. (Marcie); grandchildren, Trisha, Jaimie (Mike), Melissa, Dylan, Grant and Allison; great-grandchildren, Breighton, Ethan and Claire. RECEPTION of FRIENDS: Friday, September 11th, 1011am, followed by a MEMORIAL MASS at 11am, both at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Inurnment: La Platte Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging (enoa.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert