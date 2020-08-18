Frazier, Gordon D. Age 69 - August 16, 2020 Survived by Rosetta Frazier, three children, Tracy, Brent and Kevin Frazier, all of the Gretna and Omaha area; brother, Troy (Chris) Fraiser of Dunlap, IA. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Thursday, August 20th, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Dunlap. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednseday at Fouts Funeral Home. Fouts Funeral Home Dunlap, IA | (712) 647.2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com
