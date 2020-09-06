Freeman, Danny J. August 11, 1949 - September 2, 2020 Age 71 of Omaha. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 1pm at Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 S 78th St., Omaha, NE. To leave a condolence, visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
