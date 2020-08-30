 Skip to main content
Fuller, Jim A.
Fuller, Jim A. June 3, 1928 - August 28, 2020 Age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 28, 2020 at this home. Jim was born June 3, 1928 in Omaha, NE to the late Victor and Hazel (Brace) Fuller. He graduated from Omaha Tech High School in 1946 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Jim married Marilyn Mueller on June 22, 1953. They were blessed with three children. Jim retired from Fruehauf Trailer Corp. in 1990 after 32 years of service. He was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church; an avid camper, woodworker and loved to work on old cars. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Harold; and his sister, Betty Patterson. Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Fuller; daughters, Debra (Philip) Justesen all of Council Bluffs, Victoria (Joel) Johnson of Elkhorn, NE; son, Steve (Debra) Fuller of Council Bluffs; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in June of 2021 at Bethany Presbyterian Church. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Presbyterian Church. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

