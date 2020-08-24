Gammel, Judith E. September 2, 1944 - August 22, 2020 Omaha. Survived by husband of 56 years Gary; children, Kelly (Tina), and Cory (Traci); 8 grandchildren; sister Kat Daigle; nieces; nephews; family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, August 25, from 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. CELEBRATION of Life Service: Monday, August 31, 11am at Miracle Hills Church, 11244 Blondo St., Omaha. Memorials to American Cancer Society. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108 St. Omaha 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant a tree in memory of Judith Gammel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.