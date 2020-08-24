 Skip to main content
Gammel, Judith E. September 2, 1944 - August 22, 2020 Omaha. Survived by husband of 56 years Gary; children, Kelly (Tina), and Cory (Traci); 8 grandchildren; sister Kat Daigle; nieces; nephews; family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, August 25, from 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. CELEBRATION of Life Service: Monday, August 31, 11am at Miracle Hills Church, 11244 Blondo St., Omaha. Memorials to American Cancer Society. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108 St. Omaha 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

