Gard, Janis D. Age 67 - August 29, 2020 GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Friday, September 4, 3-5pm, at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
