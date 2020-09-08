 Skip to main content
Gardner, William "Dave"
Gardner, William "Dave"

Gardner, William "Dave" July 11, 1953 - September 4, 2020 Survived by his wife, Rita; his daughters: Angela, Cynthia, and Samantha Ann Gardner; his sisters and brother: Anita (Tim) Horner, Colleen (Dale) Withers, and Philip (Melba) Gardner; and many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, September 10, from 3:30-6pm, with PRAYER SERVICE at 6pm, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, September 11, at 10am at Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by the U.S.M.C. and American Legion #374. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. To livestream the service and for more details visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

