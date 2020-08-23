 Skip to main content
Garey, Margery A.

Garey, Margery A. October 31, 1923 - July 26, 2020 Margery A. Garey, age 96 of Arvada, CO, formerly of Hastings, NE, passed away peacefully July 26, 2020 in Wheat Ridge, CO. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Garey; son, Lee Garey; parents, Ed and Dorothy Harrison; brother, Fred Harrison. Survived by daughter, Lynn (Tim) Garrelts of Littleton, CO; daughter, Ann Garey of Arvada, CO; brother, Donald (Esther) Harrison of Springfield, PA; grandchildren, Annaleah Garey of Eaton, OH; and Cliff Garey of Jacksonville, FL; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Garey of Eaton, OH. For full obituary, please visit www.horancares.com. Horan & McConaty Funeral Home 7577 W. 80th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80003 | (303) 327-7220

To plant a tree in memory of Margery Garey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

