Gelster, Melvin R. April 3, 1923 - September 3, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by wife of 67 years, Helen. Survived by children: Dan (Mary Ann), and Debbi (Tim) Rosheim; grandchildren: Ryan (Heather), Bryan (Amber), Traci (Chris) Roemer, and Erica (Tyler) Forthaus; great-grandchildren: Jack, Chase, Knox, Blake, Ashton, Carter, and Nolan; other loving family and friends. Reception with Family: 1-2pm Tuesday, September 8, at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha. INURNMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park, Omaha. In lieu of flowers Memorials to VFW Post #2503. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

