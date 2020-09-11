 Skip to main content
Geschwender, Derek K.
Geschwender, Derek K. June 16, 1977 - September 8, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, September 13th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 14th,1pm, West Center Chapel. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

