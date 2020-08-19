Gibson, Larry October 4, 1938 - August 17, 2020 VISITATION: 6-8pm Wednesday August 19 at Kremer Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm Thursday August 20 at Morrisburg Cemetery in Stuart, IA 50250. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
