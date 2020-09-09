Gill, Susan Marie October 16, 1959 - September 1, 2020 Susan Marie Gill, age 60 of Omaha, NE, passed away on September 1, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1959 to John and Loretta Young in Omaha, NE. She worked at M.U.D. VISITATION: Friday, September 11th, 4-6pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 12th, 9:30am, also at the mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
