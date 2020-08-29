 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gilmore, David M.
0 entries

Gilmore, David M.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Gilmore, David M.

Gilmore, David M. December 13, 1951 - August 26, 2020 Gretna - Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Margaret Gilmore; brothers, James and Chuck. Survived by wife, Patricia (Matulka) Gilmore; children: Jeremy Simpson (Majel), Kim Steinbruck (Steve), Mark Gilmore (April), Jessica Bader (Blaine); sisters, Susan Day and JoAnn Vocelka; brother, Robert Gilmore (Linda); grandchildren: Anna and Sara Steinbruck, Emma, Adrian, and Drew Gilmore, Olivia, Sophia, and Sheldon Bader; numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Following CDC guidelines, VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm, with Rosary 6pm; FUNERAL MASS: 10am Monday, August 31, 2020, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, NE. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Gretna, NE. Memorials are suggested to Least of My Brethren or St. Patrick Catholic Church of Gretna. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
Only $5 for 5 months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert