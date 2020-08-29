Gilmore, David M. December 13, 1951 - August 26, 2020 Gretna - Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Margaret Gilmore; brothers, James and Chuck. Survived by wife, Patricia (Matulka) Gilmore; children: Jeremy Simpson (Majel), Kim Steinbruck (Steve), Mark Gilmore (April), Jessica Bader (Blaine); sisters, Susan Day and JoAnn Vocelka; brother, Robert Gilmore (Linda); grandchildren: Anna and Sara Steinbruck, Emma, Adrian, and Drew Gilmore, Olivia, Sophia, and Sheldon Bader; numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Following CDC guidelines, VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm, with Rosary 6pm; FUNERAL MASS: 10am Monday, August 31, 2020, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, NE. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Gretna, NE. Memorials are suggested to Least of My Brethren or St. Patrick Catholic Church of Gretna. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
