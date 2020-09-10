 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gloor, Alvin A.
0 entries

Gloor, Alvin A.

  • 0

Gloor, Alvin A. March 9, 1926 - September 9, 2020 Services will be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert