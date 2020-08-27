Goodroad, Paul A. August 19, 1960 - August 25, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Roger Goodroad. Survived by wife, Danette Goodroad; mother, Pat Goodroad; sister, Roberta Goodroad; brothers, Tim and Joe Goodroad; brother-in-law, Robert (Sheryl) Suddick; sisters-in-law, Barbara Stevens, Jeanette Stevens; many nieces and nephews. No Services. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
