Goodroad, Paul A. August 19, 1960 - August 25, 2020 Survived by wife, Danette Goodroad. No Services JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
