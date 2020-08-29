 Skip to main content
Gottsch, William R. "Bill"
Gottsch, William R. "Bill"

Gottsch, William R. "Bill" September 6, 1945 - August 26, 2020 He passed away August 26, 2020. He was born in Omaha to William C. Gottsch and Lois Jean Burgett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Timothy and James; and sister, Danna Lou Bevins. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Gottsch; daughter, Deanna Lynne Chapman (Frank); sons, Jonathan Smith and William J. Gottsch (Audrey); sisters, Debra Lee Baum, Elaine Kay Bullock; 7 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; and 12 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, August 30, 2020, 3-5pm at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, August 31, 2020, at 1pm at the Funeral Home. Interment is in the German Cemetery in Bennington, NE. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

