Graham, Carole A. August 1, 1944 - August 30, 2020 She was born Carolyn Ann Broadstone, but was adopted by Alma and Glen Richards at an early age. She was raised in Beatrice, NE where she attended Beatrice Schools. She participated in choir and musicals in school and sang in the First Christian Church Choir. She also sang at weddings and specials at churches. She played softball during the summer. She moved to Omaha, NE after marrying Charles Graham. They had two sons, Richard Wayne and Douglas Allen. She lived the rest of the time in Omaha, NE, except for three years when they lived in Nixa, MO. She is survived by her husband, Charles; two sons, Richard and Douglas. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VIEWING from 5-7pm at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. Private Graveside Service. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
