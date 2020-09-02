Gregerson, Jean F. November 4, 1938 - August 28, 2020 Jean F. Gregerson stepped into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 28, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. VISITATION: Thursday, September 3, from 6-8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 4, at 10:30am at the funeral home, with military graveside services following at the German Cemetery in rural Washington County. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE www.campbellaman.com
