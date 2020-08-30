Griesel, Catherine January 28, 1919 - August 13, 2020 VIEWING: Wednesday, September 2, from 12:30-1:30pm at Crosby Colonial Chapel, followed by GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 2pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Crosby Burket Swanson Golden 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200
