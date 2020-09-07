Grotelueschen, Hilbert "Bert" Age 94 - September 3, 2020 Age 94, of Columbus, NE. Died on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus. FUNERAL SERVICES are 10:30am Thursday, September 10, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. VISITATION is 6-7pm Wednesday at McKown Funeral Home. INTERMENT is 3pm Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha. McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE 402-564-4232 | www.mckownfuneralhome.com
