Guido, Ilene C.
Guido, Ilene C.

Guido, Ilene C.

Guido, Ilene C. January 19, 1934 - August 24, 2020 Age 86. Ilene was very active in a thriving St. Mary's Church community and dedicated her later years to serving the Church. She was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Guild and spent many years as a Eucharistic Minister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Guido; and siblings, Clarence Placzek, Carl Placzek, Harry Placzek, and Edna Hamilton. Survived by children, Tony Guido (Amy), Randy Guido, Perry Guido, Anna Deist (David), and Frank Guido; brother Vern Placzek; grandchildren, Jennifer, Stephanie, Corey, Cara, Tanner, Joseph, Rocco, Dominic, Tessa, Vincenzo, Francesco, Salvatore, Talia, Giavonne, James, Jessica, Alli, Paul, Amy, Olivia, and Avery; great-grandchildren, Violet, Joseph, Luciano, Santino, Giacomo, Rocco, Giavonni, Vitali, Lorenzo, Leonardo, Vincenzo, Graciana, Taylor, Noah, Mason, Silas, Lucas, and Levi; and many loving friends and relatives. WAKE: Friday, September 4th, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, with St. Mary's Guild ROSARY 5-5:30pm, VISITATION 5:307pm, and VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, September 5, 11am, St. Mary Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Links to video of both Services at the BMC website below, at the bottom of the Guido obituary. Inurnment: St. John Kanty Memorial Garden. Memorials: will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

