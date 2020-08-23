Gundersen, Beau Hunter August 26, 1998 - August 9, 2020 Beau is survived by his parents, Crystal (Dave) Rathman of Omaha and Brian (Karla) Gundersen of Adel, IA; and siblings: Jacob Gundersen, Sophia Rathman, Cody Rathman, and Kaity Pauley. He also leaves behind his grandparents, Tom and Vicki Luther, John Vazzano and Diane Rathman; uncles and aunts: Craig (Susie) Gundersen, Mike (Amy) Gundersen, Mary (Ryan) Kucera, Scott (Debbie) Rathman, and Kari Hall; several cousins; and girlfriend, Isabel Ayala. He was preceeded in death by his grandparents: Mary Gundersen, Gary Hall, Josephine and Ross Vazzano; Ruth Stork; Fr. Scott Rathman and Clifford Gundersen; and uncle, Todd Vazzano. The family will receive friends (observing CDC guidelines) on Thursday, August 27th from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, August 28th at 1pm at the West Center Chapel. Graveside Service: Friday, Calvary Cemetery. To view live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
