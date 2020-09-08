Gunia, Patricia Ann "Patsy" February 28, 1939 - August 24, 2020 VISITATION: Tuesday, September 8, 4-6:30pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 9, at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials to be directed to St. Cecilia Cathedral and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
