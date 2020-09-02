Gunter, Toni A. January 21, 1941 - August 29, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Geraldine and Col. L.R. Delmonico. Survived by husband of 56 years, David E. Gunter, Jr.; children: Angela Smith (Greg), Jennifer Meegan (Craig), David Gunter III (Silvia), and Michael Gunter (Traci); eleven grandchildren; brother, Michael DelMonico; and sisters, Catherine Harris and Alice Russo. VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Thursday, September 3rd, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 4th, at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Private Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Open Door Mission or Parkinson's Foundation. The family requests that masks be worn. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
